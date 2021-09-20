Wockhardt Global School hosts Cyclothon

Aurangabad, Sept 20: With an aim to promote importance of health and fitness, Wockhardt Global School (WGS) – an IB Continuum World School, MIDC Shendra - organised a Cyclothon, in association with Aurangabad District Cycling Association on September 16. The day also marked the birthday of WGS managing director Zahabiya Khorakiwala. The Cyclothon attracted throngs of cycling enthusiasts. The ride began at the ADCA square, Seven Hills and was flagged off by school head Pradeep Sharma and chairman of Meenakshi Industries Ganesh Nikam. The Cyclothon concluded on the premises of the WGS. There was only one criterion for the participants that they need to be over 15 years of age. In line with the inclusive philosophy of IB, the participants included men and women, professionals and amateurs, senior citizens, and people from all walks of life.