Woman beats rickshaw driver with chappal for misbehaving

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

A woman beat an auto-rickshaw driver, who misbehaved with her on Salim Ali Lake Road on Sunday afternoon. The driver fled from the scene after seeing the anger of the woman.

A few days back, an auto-rickshaw driver molested a minor girl in the running rickshaw. Now, a woman got down from the rickshaw at the Salim Ali Lake Road on Sunday evening. She started beating the rickshaw driver with chappals and alleged that he misbehaved with her.

The nearby residents clicked the video of the incident. After seeing the anger of the woman, the driver fled away in his rickshaw. The video went viral on social media. However, no complaint was lodged at the City Chowk police station in this regard, informed PI Ashok Giri.