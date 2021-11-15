Woman commits suicide by consuming poison

Aurangabad, Nov 15:

A woman consumed poison in N-3, Cidco area on Friday. She died on Monday in a private hospital while undergoing treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Surekha Shivajirao Deshmukh (30, N-3, Cidco). Her husband works as a security guard and has two daughters. On Friday, she consumed the poison kept for killing mice at her home. Her family members immediately rushed her to a private hospital where she died on Monday. A case of accidental death has been registered at Pundliknagar police station.