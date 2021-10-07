Woman creates ruckus in Satara police station

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

A victim of a rape case registered in Satara police station created ruckus in the police station demanding that the photo and name of the accused Mukhtar Patel should be published in the newspapers. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon. The police took the woman in custody and conducted her medical test. It was cleared that the woman was under the influence of alcohol. A case against her has been registered at Satara police station.