Woman dies in accident in Chite Pimpalgaon

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

A pedestrian woman crossing road died after a dash by a car at Chite Pimpalgaon died on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Hirabai Ashok Jawale (55, Dabhrul).

According to the details, Hirabai and her son Shivaji were going for a marriage ceremony at Pimpalkhuta on a motorcycle. Meanwhile, they stopped at the Weekly market at Chite Pimpalgaon. Hirabai got down the motorcycle and was going to the market but a speeding car (MH 20 EE 9499) coming from the Beed and going towards Aurangabad dashed her at around 12.30 pm. She was taken to the government hospital in the same vehicle where the doctors declared her dead after the examination. She is survived by husband, two sons, daughter. A case has been registered at Chikalthana police station.