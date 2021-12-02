Woman dies in accident in Pandharpur

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

A speeding container dashed a motorcycle and the woman going with her husband on it was crushed under the tyres of a container at Pandharpur on Thursday at around 2 pm. The deceased has been identified as Radha Babu Bhalerao (34, Wadgaon). Her husband was fortunately saved as he was thrown away from the motorcycle. Babu Kisan Bhalerao (38, Rehi Pimpalgaon, Mudkhed, Nanded) works in a company in Waluj industrial area and presently lives with his wife Radha, sons Krishna and Kunal at Wadgaon.

On Thursday afternoon, Babu and his wife Radha were going on a motorcycle (MH20 FX 4236) to a bank in Pandharpur. A speeding container (MH 43 BP 2828) laden with gas cylinders dashed the motorcycle near Rajput Petrol Pump in Pandharpur. Babu was thrown away from the motorcycle but Radha came under the tyres of the container and was seriously injured.

The traffic police Rajendra Ude, Devidas Rushi, Pandharinath Sable and the other residents rushed the injured to the government hospital in an auto-rickshaw. The doctors declared Radha dead after the examination. After the accident, the container driver fled from the scene towards the direction of Ahmednagar. However, the traffic police and the residents chased and nabbed it near the Pandharpur gram panchayat office. A case has been registered in the Waluj MIDC police station while PSI is further investigating the case.