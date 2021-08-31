Woman dies in freak accident

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

A middle-aged woman, who has sustained grave head injuries after felling from a motorcycle on Saturday evening, died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital today morning. The deceased has been identified as Deepali Prashant Naik (38, Raja Bazaar in Kauticha Wada).

Deepali was unable to go and tie Rakhi to her brother on Rakhi Purnima. As a result, she and her husband Prashant were going to meet her brother staying in Uttaranagari on August 28 evening. While the couple was passing through Jalna Road, the tyre of their vehicle suddenly got burst near Dhoot Hospital. Before the rider controls the vehicle, Deepali fell down and sustained severe head injuries. She was admitted to the nearby private hospital but died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday at 7 am. The departed soul leaves behind a family comprising a husband, son, mother, father, brother and others.