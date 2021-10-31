Woman duped of Rs 18L on promise of lucrative returns

Aurangabad, Oct 31:

The Cidco MIDC police have booked four persons for duping 150 women members of self-help groups on the lure of giving a goat to each member. It has also been unveiled that they also cheated a lady lawyer of Rs 18.10 lakh on the promise of giving her lucrative returns on her investments in a trading company. The lawyer has complained to the commissioner of police in this regard.

The main accused in the cheating case Vikas Rambhau Muley (Jatwada Colony, Harsul) met a 32 years old lady lawyer in connection of a criminal case. He told her that he is distributing goats to the self-help group members free of cost through Rajmata Enterprises and this institute has received a fund of Rs 7 crores from the central government. Apart from that, he is also implementing several projects. He is starting a trading company by the name Star Vision - 21, he bluffed the lawyer. He asked her to invest Rs 10 lakh in the company and she will get Rs 50,000 per month in return.

Accordingly, she took a gold loan of Rs 4 lakh from Mannapuram Gold Loan Company on October 27, 2020 by mortgaging her jewellery. She gave Rs 4 lakh to Muley and later again some amount. He again took money from her and she paid a total of Rs 18.10 lakh to him.

The lady lawyer met CP Dr Nikhil Gupta and made a complaint in this regard and he directed the concerned officer to register a case in this regard. Still, the case was not registered till October 31, she informed.

Initially, Muley used to deposit some amount in her account but later stopping paying the money. He then closed the office of the trading company situated in the Golden City Centre and also the office of the Rajmata Enterprises.