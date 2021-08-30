Woman hit in head by mother-in-law
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 30, 2021 08:40 PM2021-08-30T20:40:02+5:302021-08-30T20:40:02+5:30
In a case of domestic violence, a woman sustained a head injury after her mother-in-law hits in the head with a boulder, on Sunday at 12.30 pm. The incident took place at Triveninagar in the N-7 Cidco area. It is learnt that the married woman was not feeling well, as a result, she had gone to her parents home in Ambedkarnagar, a few days ago. On Sunday afternoon, when she returned to her in-law's house, the accused mother-in-law argued and abused her saying why she dared to stay with her parents home without permission. The injured victim then approached the police station for justice and lodged a complaint.