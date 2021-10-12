Woman injured in accident

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

A woman was injured after being hit by a speeding truck. The accident occurred near Bhadkal gate on September 30. According to police, Swapnil Dnyaneshwar Bhadane (29, Vasundhara Colony) along with his wife Sheetal was passing through the Bhadkal Gate area on his motorcycle (MH-19-DP-3532), when a speeding truck (MH-20-A-3775) hit their motorcycle from behind. Sheetal was seriously injured in the accident. A case was registered in the Begumpura police station.