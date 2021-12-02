Woman injured
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 2, 2021 07:05 PM2021-12-02T19:05:09+5:302021-12-02T19:05:09+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 2: A woman was seriously injured after a dash by a motorcycle (MH 20 FB 5275) near ...
Aurangabad, Dec 2:
A woman was seriously injured after a dash by a motorcycle (MH 20 FB 5275) near Osmaniya Mosque, Himayat Baug Road on November 25. A police constable Ramesh Gyansingh Rajput lodged a complaint against a minor motorcyclist for reckless driving on November 30. The constable is only a complainant in this case and was not injured, informed the Begumpura police.Open in app