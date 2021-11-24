Woman permits sexual exploitation of minor daughter

Aurangabad, Nov 24:

A woman permitted the man with whom she had illicit relations to sexually exploit even her minor daughter before her. The Pundliknagar police have arrested the accused Soham Gade (Gadekar) (45, Pundliknagar) and the divorcee 36 years old mother.

Police said the accused have been arrested on the complaint lodged by the minor victim. Accused Soham has illicit relations with the divorced woman, who lives with her 17 years old daughter in a rented house in Garkheda area.

The girl in her complaint said, Soham Gade comes to their house regularly for the past six years and sometimes also stays during night. In August, 2020, her mother permitted Soham to rape her. Her mother was also present there when the incident occurred. After, few days, he again raped her on two occasions. She also left the home due to the fear of her mother and Soham but returned as she could not find any shelter, she mentioned in the complaint.

Both the accused threatened her to kill if she tells anybody about the it. Meanwhile, her mother tried to send her arrange her marriage. Considering these development, she contacted the child helpline centre and a case was lodged in the Pundliknagar police station under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. API Ramesh Sangle, Balaram Chaure, Shiva Gaikwad and others arrested both the accused. PSI Meera Chavan is further investigating the case.