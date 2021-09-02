Woman rans away from GMCH after delivering baby

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

A woman ran away from Government Medical College and Hospital after a few hours of delivering a baby.

According to details, a woman delivered a baby boy at 9.40 am on August 30. Both mother and baby were in the ‘Labour Room’ after the delivery. She ran from the Government hospital in the afternoon.

On learning this, a search was launched for the woman. The office of the medical superintendent was given information about the incident.

Resident Medical Officer Dr Pravin Sukhdeve lodged a complaint with Begumpura Police against the woman. After the registration of the case, PSI Vishal Bodkhe is on the case. Nurses of the GMCH are taking care of neonatal.

Head of Obstetrics Department Shrinivas Gadappa said that the woman ran away after leaving her baby in Labour Room.

“The baby was shifted to NICU. Nurses are taking care. Police launched a search to trace the woman. The baby would be handed over to a baby care centre through social workers if the woman is not found,” he added.