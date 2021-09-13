Woman robbed of Rs 40K valuables
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 13, 2021 10:05 PM2021-09-13T22:05:16+5:302021-09-13T22:05:16+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 13: Thieves tactically took out gold earings and Rs 20,000 cash from the purse of a woman ...
Next
Aurangabad, Sept 13:
Thieves tactically took out gold earings and Rs 20,000 cash from the purse of a woman gone for shopping at Gulmandi on Sunday evening. A case has been registered against unidentified thieves at the City Chowk police station.
A woman had gone for shopping at Gulmandi. The thieves without her knowledge took out gold earings worth Rs 21,000 and Rs 20,000 cash from her purse.Open in app