Woman robbed of Rs 40K valuables

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 13, 2021 10:05 PM2021-09-13T22:05:16+5:302021-09-13T22:05:16+5:30

Aurangabad, Sept 13: Thieves tactically took out gold earings and Rs 20,000 cash from the purse of a woman ...

Woman robbed of Rs 40K valuables | Woman robbed of Rs 40K valuables

Woman robbed of Rs 40K valuables

Next

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

Thieves tactically took out gold earings and Rs 20,000 cash from the purse of a woman gone for shopping at Gulmandi on Sunday evening. A case has been registered against unidentified thieves at the City Chowk police station.

A woman had gone for shopping at Gulmandi. The thieves without her knowledge took out gold earings worth Rs 21,000 and Rs 20,000 cash from her purse.

Open in app