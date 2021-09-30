Woman saves two girls from drowning

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

Jayashree Vilas Shelke (30), a woman from Kerhala village, became an angel for two schoolgirls who were drowning while washing clothes in a river near the village. She saved the lives of the girls by jumping into the river without a second thought. The incident took place at Kerhala in Sillod tehsil on Thursday morning. Jayashree's courage is being appreciated in the tehsil.

Divya Ajinath Parchure (13) and Manisha Haribhau Mane (13) had gone to the river near Kerhala village to wash clothes. Jayshree along with other women was also washing clothes near the river. Meanwhile, Divya's foot slipped and she fell into the river. In an attempt to save her, Manisha also jumped into the river. The matter came to the notice of the women. In a split second, Jayashree jumped straight into the river and brought Divya and Manisha to the shore. Godavari Lokhande and Nirmala Shelke also helped her. Upon learning of this incident, the villagers rushed to the scene. Divya's father Ajinath Parchure and other villagers thanked all three women for saving the life of the girls.

Happy to save life

As soon as I saw Divya and Manisha drowning, I jumped into the river. Luckily for them, I got hold of the collar of the shirt at the same time and pulled them out of the river. Godavari and Nirmala also rushed to help. I am happy that the girls are safe, said Jayashree Vilas Shelke.