Woman sexually exploited on pretext of marriage

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

A man has been booked for sexually exploiting a nurse from Mumbai on the pretext of marrying her. The incidents occurred between 2018 to August 31, 2021 at various places in Aurangabad and Pune. A case against the accused Rajesh Pramanand Pawar (28, Bajajnagar) has been registered at the Begumpura police station.

According to the complainant, Pawar had an affair with her. Pawar was already married but he had hidden it from her. Since 2018, he established physical relations with her at Wankhedenagar, Bajajnagar and Pune and other places. In August, 2021, she came to know that he was already married and they had a dispute. The accused then severely beat and abused her. He also injured himself with a razor blade and threatened her to life, as mentioned in the complaint. API Ahmed Shaikh is further investigating the case.