Woman, sister awarded life imprisonment for murdering son

Aurangabad, Nov 30:

Sessions court judge V P Kadam awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,500 each to a woman and her sister for murdering her drunkard son.

According to details, Kamlabai Dilip Bansode had lodged a missing complaint of her son Rahul with Cidco Police Station on April 15, 2018.

On April 18, 2018, Rahul's body was found in a well. A post-mortem report revealed that Rahul was strangled to death.

When police questioned Rahul's wife Rama, she told them that on April 15, Rahul came home drunk, abusing his mother and making an allegation about her character.

So, Kamlabai got angry and beat Rahul.

After that, Kamlabai, his real sister Khirnabai and her cousin Sunita tied the hands and feet of Rahul with a blouse and handkerchief. Kamlabai strangled Rahul with a rope and murdered him.

They threatened Rama with dire consequences if she reveals anything to anybody about the crime.

Rama in her statement said that with the help of auto-rickshaw driver Indrajit Nikalje, Rahul's body was dumped into a well at Sunny Center by the accused.

The then Assistant Inspector Jhunjhare filed the charge-sheet in the court. During the hearing, Assistant Public Prosecutor Kailas Pawar Khandalkar recorded the statements of five witnesses.

After hearing the arguments, the court awarded life imprisonment to Kamlabai and her sister along with a fine of Rs 5,500 each. Auto-rickshaw driver Indrajit Nikalje and Kamlabai’s cousin Sunita Raju Salve were sentenced to one-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,500 each for assisting in the crime.