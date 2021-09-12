Woman suffers miscarriage after being beaten by her husband

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

A pregnant woman, who was critically injured after being beaten by her husband with a stick suffered miscarriage during treatment. The woman lodged a complaint with the Cidco police station against her in-laws and husband. Cidco police registered a case against five members of the family, including the husband.

As per the complaint, the incident took place between September 25, 2019 and June 5, 2021. The complainant and her husband work in private company. The couple started arguing over domestic issues. Meanwhile, her husband and her in-laws continued to assault her. For some reason, her husband Sumit Laxman Agale beat her with a stick on January 4, 2020 and severely injured her. She was later admitted to the hospital where she had a miscarriage. A case has been registered against her husband Agale, father-in-law Laxman Jayaram Agale, Brother-in-law Amit Laxman Agale and mother-in-law (all residents of Cidco N5, Sambhaji Colony) in Cidco police station.