Woman tortured for dowry

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

The in-laws tortured a 22-year-old woman demanding her to bring Rs 1 lakh from her parents to pay the price of a plot. A case has been registered against four persons in the Waluj MIDC police station. Complainant Renuka alias Shanta Balaji Daware (22) was married to Balaji Daware. He purchased a plot at Ranjangaon but was in need of Rs 1 lakh to pay the price of the plot. Hence, he and his family members frequently demanded Renuka for bringing Rs 1 lakh from her parents. As the financial condition of her parents was not good, they could not pay the money. Her husband and family member inflicted mental and physical torture on her. Fed up of frequent torture, she lodged a complaint in the Waluj MIDC police station against her husband Balaji, mother-in-law Kalabai, father-in-law Ahilaji and brother-in-law Dnyaneshwar Daware.