Woman tortured for not giving quality gifts

Aurangabad, Aug16:

The in-laws from Mumbai tortured a married woman for not getting quality household articles as gifts in the marriage. The woman lodged a complaint against seven persons of her family at the Osmanpura police station.

A woman from Osmanpura was married in a family living at Tata Power House, Jaimalharnagar, Kalyan, Mumbai. However, she was frequently tortured by her family members, alleging that her parents had not felicitated them during the marriage and did not give quality household articles during the marriage. They also demanded money from her parents to purchase a house. She was often beaten, abused, and threatened of life. Hence, she lodged a complaint against Mahendra Sheshrao Hivrale, Sheshrao Hivarale, Ravi Sheshrao Hivrale (residents of Mumbai), Vijay Narwade (Chitegaon, Paithan), and three women.