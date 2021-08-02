Woman’s chain snatched at Jaibhavaninagar

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

The gold chain of a woman gone on the public tap to fetch water was snatched by the thieves at Jaibhavaninagar area on Monday morning. The thieves have been captured in 30 CCTV Cameras in the area.

The incidents of chain snatching and house burglaries are on a rise in the city. Chains of the women were snatched in Kettle Garden in N-1, Cidco area and Arihantnagar in the past couple of days. There had been a panic among women after these incidents. Today, Shubhangi Arvind Gadve (27, near Mohtadevi Temple, Jaibhavaninagar) had gone to fetch water at around 6.45 am at the public tap. Two thieves came on a motorcycle and snatched her Mangalsutra weighing one tola. She cried for help, but both of them fled from the scene on the motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the thieves were capture in around 30 CCTV cameras installed in this area. DCP Nikesh Khatmode Patil, DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Ravindra Salokhe, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, Mukundwadi Pi Sudhakar and others went and inspected the spot. A case has been registered at the Mukundwadi police station.