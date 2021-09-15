Woman's obscene photos posted on social media even after police case

Aurangabad, Sept 15: A couple was booked with Pundliknagar Police Station for posting obscene and semi-nude photographs of a woman on social media.

According to details, Amit Kishanlal Sindyani (38, Mumbai) had a friendship with a professional lady of an area within the jurisdiction of Pundliknagar Police Station for one and a half years.

He won her trust and took her obscene and semi-nude photos.

Amit went to stay in Mumbai, where they had arguments. He sought money from the woman spent during their friendship.

When the complainant refused to return the money, he started troubling her over the phone.

Amit and his wife Bhavna also commenced posting her semi-nude photographs on her Facebook business account to tarnish her image. They also sent the photographs to the woman’s relatives.

The woman lodged a complaint with Pundliknagar Police Station. A case was registered against them. Despite this, they posted her objectionable photographs on social media again. The victim gave this information to police officers. Police inspector Dilip Gangurde is on the case.