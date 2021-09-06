Women agitate at police station over death of worker

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

A worker committed suicide after being beaten by around 8 to 10 persons by entering his house in the Triveninagar area in Cidco N-7 area on Sunday. The women from the area brought the body of the deceased worker at the Cidco police station and shouted slogans against police, demanding to register a case against the acccused.

According to the details, deceased worker Lakhansingh Shivcharan Rajput (48) is a worker in a company. On Sunday afternoon, he was sitting outside his house. A woman came there and complained that he teased her and started quarreling with him. Hence, Lakhansingh apologized to her.

Still, she called her relatives from Ambedkarnagar, and they severely beat him by entering his house. They also beat his wife, two daughters-in-law, and sons, his relatives claimed. Later, both the group went to the Cidco police station to lodge complaints against each other.

Meanwhile, Lakhansingh committed suicide by hanging himself. He was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. His relatives brought his body after the autopsy to the Cidco police station at around 9 pm and demanded to registered a case of murder against the accused.

They alleged that the accused had not committed suicide but the accused took him to the upper storey and hanged him, they alleged.As the situation was getting out of control, DCP Deepak Girhe, PI Sambhaji Pawar, and other officers rushed to the police station and gained control over the situation.

Girhe convinced the relatives and assured them that the accused would be arrested soon. A similar case occurred three days back in the Cidco area. Contractor Santosh Rathod and his family members were beaten up over illicit relations at his home. Santosh committed suicide at home by hanging himself when his wife and son had gone to the police station to lodge a complaint.