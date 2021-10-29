Women, neo-natal hospital hampered due to lack of funds

Aurangabad, Oct 29:

The proposed 200 beds woman and neo-natal hospital near Dudh Dairy has hampered due to lack of funds. Earlier, the hospital work was hampered for two years for searching the right place. After finding the place near Dudh Dairy, the work of the hospital was started five months back. Even the work of the basement could not be completed until now due to the lack of funds for this proposed Rs 89.83 crores hospital.

The proposed hospital building has five floors including residential facilities for officers and employees and parking on 21,853 sq meters area. The contract was awarded to High-Tech Infra to build the hospital. There are two operation theaters, seven lifts and 200 beds facilities on 19,319 sq meters space. Similarly, there are 85 residential quarters for officers and employees on 7697 sq mts. The time given to complete the hospital is 30 months, but the work has hampered due to lack of funds.