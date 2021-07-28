Women thieves gang active in city markets busted

Aurangabad, July 28:

The city police busted a gang of women thieves stealing purses, mobile phones and cloths in the city markets at Sarafa Bazar, Rangar Galli, Gulmandi, Pandiriba, Gandhi Statue, Bhandi Bazar and other places and arrested four women.

A boy informed the City Chowk police that five women are wandering at Sarafa Bazar and they have stolen a purse from a shop. The police examined the CCTV footage and the suspects women were traced at the Gulmandi area. The lady police arrested the women and were interrogated before the lady police. They confessed they stole purses, mobile phones and cloths from various places. The police are further investigating the case.