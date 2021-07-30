Women’s plot sold using forged Aadhar card

Aurangabad, July 30:

A woman’s plot at Motiwalanagar in the Baijipura area was sold directly using her forged Aadhar Card. A case of cheating has been registered in the Jinsi police station based on the complaint lodged by the woman's son.

The police have arrested two accused in this connection. According to the details, Nirmala Gopal Agrawal (Sanjana Park, Bicharlo Mardana) has a 280 square meters open plot at Motiwalanagar in the Baijipura area. Subhash Tanhaji Satalkar (51, N-4, Cidco) purchased this plot by using the owner’s forged Aadhar card. It was noticed by the owner due to the public notice released in a newspaper.

Nirmala Agrawal objected to the public notice, and her son Nilesh Gopal Agrawal during the inquiry found that the Aadhar card and the photos used were forged. Hence, Nilesh lodged a complaint against Subhash Satalkar, M A Qazi, and two unidentified women in the Jinsi police station. PSI Gopal Thakur is further investigating the case.Both the accused in the case have been arrested, and the documents have been seized from them. They are remanded in police custody for three days.