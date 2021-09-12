Woodridge High Leo Club donates oxygen concentrator

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

The Woodridge High Leo Club extended a helping hand in the fight against Covid -19 by donating an oxygen concentrator.

The organisation collaborated with the ESIC hospital, which is one of the covid-19 treatment centres in the city. The oxygen concentrator at the hospital will be provided free of cost to the patients in need.

The Club members said that the feeling of being useful to society and assisting our warriors of this time felt very fulfilling. Dr Archana Bhandekar, Manasi Kulkarni, Avanti Deshmukh , Reuel Yangad, Niyati Pandey, Purva Kotgire,Vansh Patel and others were present.