Work of overhead water tank stalled in Brijwadi

Aurangabad, Dec 10:

The work of laying water lines in Brijwadi under Smart City for water supply scheme was done before Diwali. However, the work has stalled as the location of the overhead water tank has not been finalized due to lack of space.

The waterlines were laid by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran. It is located west of Brijwadi. But, nothing further happened. An overhead water tank is also proposed at Brijwadi to provide adequate and pure drinking water to residents. But the location of the overhead water tank has not been finalized by the municipal corporation. The municipal engineers had recently inspected the elevated areas of Brijwadi to set up the tank. But that land belongs to MIDC.