Worker commits suicide

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

A worker from a company in the Waluj MIDC area committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train near the Cantonment area on Monday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Uttam Narayan Jadhav 946, Bajajnagar), but the reason for the suicide was not known.

Jadhav, on Monday, went to work as usual at 7 am. During lunchtime, he came out of the company and went on the railway tracks near the Cantonment area, and jumped in front of a running train. The Cantonment police went on the spot and took the deceased to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He is survived by wife and two children, the police said.