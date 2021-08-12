Worker dies after falling from 7th floor

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 12, 2021 09:40 PM2021-08-12T21:40:02+5:302021-08-12T21:40:02+5:30

Aurangabad, Aug 12: A worker working on the seventh floor of a building at Shahnoormia Dargah area fell after ...

Worker dies after falling from 7th floor | Worker dies after falling from 7th floor

Worker dies after falling from 7th floor

Next

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

A worker working on the seventh floor of a building at Shahnoormia Dargah area fell after loosing control on Tuesday at around 8 am. The deceased has been identified as Raju Kashinath Rathod (45, Jaibhavaninagar).

Rathod was a construction labour and was working on a building on Thursday morning. He lost control and fell from the seventh floor. The other labourers tooks him to a private hospital but the doctors declared him dead after examination. He is survived by wife and two daughter.

Open in app
Tags :Raju Kashinath RathodRaju Kashinath Rathod