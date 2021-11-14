Worker ends life by hanging himself

Aurangabad, Nov 14:

A 19-year old company worker ended his life by hanging himself at his home on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Kuldeep Muralidhar Gawande ( Ranjangaon Shenpunji).

Kuldeep, who was working for a company in Waluj industrial estate, was to go on duty at 11 pm.

But before that, committed suicide by hanging himself.

His sister returned home from the job at 7 pm and found the door of her brother closed from inside.

The incident came to light when peeped through the window and found Kuldeep hanging.

She raised an alarm. Their cousin came there and he immediately rushed Kuldeep in an unconscious state to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Doctors declared him brought dead at GMCH. A case of accidental death was registered with MIDC Waluj Police Station.

He is survived by his mother, father and sister. The reason behind his suicide is not yet clear. A N Jadhav is on the case.