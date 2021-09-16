Worker found hanged to a tree in quarry at Wadgaon

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

A worker Santosh Vitthal Waghmare (32, Jogwada - Jatwada, presently living at Wadgaon), missing for the past eight days, was found hanged to a tree in a quarry at Wadgaon on Thursday morning. The body was completely decomposed while the police are investigating whether it was a suicide or murder.

The residents when noticed a man hanging to a tree in a quarry near Khavdya Mountain and informed the Waluj MIDC police.

PSI Rahul Nival, ASI Kakasaheb Jagdale, head constable Sukhdev Bhagde, constables Naeem Shaikh, Baban Kale, and others went to the spot and called the relatives of the deceased. Lakhan Waghmare and Ganesh Kalwane identified him on the basis of the clothes.

The body was later sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem. Waghmare lived with his wife and six-month-old daughter Shaurya in a rented house at Wadgaon and worked in a company in the Waluj MIDC area.

On September 9, he left home for work and did not return since then. His brother Karbhari Waghmare and relatives suspected of foul play. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Waluj MIDC police station while head constable Sukhdev Bhagade is further investigating the case.