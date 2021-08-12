Workers of Shreya Life hold sit-in stir

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

The workers of Shreya Life Sciences Company in Waluj industrial area have been suffering due to unpaid salary for the last three to four months. Angry workers staged a sit-in agitation in front of the company's entrance on Thursday demanding wages.

The Shreya Life Sciences is a pharmaceutical company. There are around 300 to 400 contractual workers working in the company. As their salaries were due for the last three to four months, the workers staged a sit-in stir in front of the company gate and demanded release of their salaries. Representative of the company management, Prashant Soni held talks with the agitating workers and promised the workers that salaries will be released within two days. The agitation was then suspended.