Workforce in industry reaches 86 per cent, production at 83 per cent

Aurangabad, Sep 3:

After the unlock, the industrial sector in Aurangabad district is rapidly recovering and the production level of industries has reached 83 per cent in August. At the same time, the workforce in the industry has reached 86 per cent, the level before the outbreak of the second wave of the Covid-19. The industry experts believe that if the government accelerates unlocking and increases corona vaccination, the industry's output will reach pre-corona levels by the end of the year.

The figures came out from the online survey of the industrial associations. In the month of July, the production level of industries in the district and the proportion of working manpower was 78 per cent. That compares with a 5 per cent increase in production in August. The survey highlighted that the number of working manpower has increased by a staggering seven per cent. After the government announced relaxations, a conducive environment is being created for the growth of production and employment, which is expected to be further boosted by the upcoming festive season, experts said. More than 150 companies from the district participated in the survey. This includes 16 per cent micro, 21 per cent small, 30 per cent medium and 33 per cent large companies. Of these, 65 per cent are in the manufacturing sector, 13 per cent in the services sector. The rest of the companies are operating in various sectors. In the survey, 37 per cent of the companies said that to reach pre-corona production level, the government needs to fully ease the restrictions throughout the country. Forty-nine per cent said it would take up to six months to reach pre-corona production levels. However, 14 per cent of companies reported that it would take more than six months to reach pre-corona production levels.