Works of 'Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana' in Beed district stalled due to lack of work order

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

While all other proceedings have been completed, due to lack of work order, the ambitious 'Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana' to connect rural areas in Ashti tehsil of Beed district has been stalled. Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice RN Laddha of the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has issued notices to the secretary of the rural development department and the superintendent and executive engineers of the scheme. The court has given a deadline till October 29 to file their reply. Assistant public prosecutor SP Tiwari accepted the notice. The next hearing of the petition will be held on October 29.

As per the administrative decision dated July 8, 2019, 6 road works were sanctioned under Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana to connect the rural areas under the jurisdiction of Bavi, Dhangarwadi, Dhamangaon gram panchayats (GPs) in Ashti tehsil of Beed district. The tender for this work was published in October 2019 and works were awarded to M/s RR Kapoor, Munde Contractor and Balraje Constructions; But this work did not start till 2020-21. Therefore, a decision was taken by the above GPs in their monthly meeting to start work on these roads immediately. Despite giving statements to the chief minister, rural development minister, chief executive engineer and superintending engineer of the scheme, the CM did not order the commencement of road works. Therefore, all the three GPs have filed a petition through adv Vitthal Chate.

Work on these roads stalled:

1 District road 9 to Limboli forest

2 State highway 70 to Bhavale Kavalevasti

3 National highway 16 to Dhamangaon Dadegaon

4 State highway 70 to Wadi

5 State highway 16 to Lokhandwadi

6 State highway 16 to Dhangarwadi