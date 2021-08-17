World Handloom day at HAP international

Aurangabad, August 7:

Hap International school celebrated World Handloom Day with great enthusiasm, recently. The students and the parents got to see live the handloom machine and the fabric made by it. The handloom culture existed in Aurangabad since 1891. It was a great learning session for the students.

School director Habib Shaikh and principal Annapurna Hulamajage inaugurated the programme. Chief guest Faisal Qureshi gave wonderful information about the handloom culture.

Headmistress Minakshi Kadu, academic coordinator Zeeshan Khan and the entire staff took efforts to make the event successfully. All the safety measures of Covid 19 were followed.