World Suicide Prevention Day today: Be aware, Be watchful- Prevent suicide

Dr Mangala Borkar

Professor, Department of Geriatric, Government Medical College (GMC), Aurangabad

The World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on September 10 to increase awareness that suicide can be prevented.

Daily, 3000 persons in the world die by suicide. The incidence is three times in males as compared to females, though the number of attempted suicides in females is thrice as many as in men.

According to World Health Organisation, there are twenty persons who attempt suicide, for every one that is fatal. More people die due to suicide than by wars, terrorist attacks and murders all put together. In many cases, it is an impulsive reaction to circumstances that may actually be quite trivial - like being scolded or failing in an exam. A large number of suicides can be prevented if the person’s relatives, colleagues or friends are sensitive to subtle signs and signals.

Holding On To Life

Dr Chinmay Barhale

Consultant Psychiatrist

Suicide is a consequence of mental illness, most commonly depression. Nobody is immune to it. Depression kills more than 4 lakh people in India every year.

Every 30 seconds, 1 person thinks of committing suicide and every 40 seconds, one person successfully does it.

A depressed patient feels alone, is reluctant to share his pain, may not get timely help. It is at this point that acceptance by the society makes all the difference to this individual and may prevent suicide.

Depressed patients withdraw themselves from the society but it is responsibility of the family and friends to give support. Keeping them engaged and regularly interacting with them helps.

Suicidal patients mostly give indications of the act before committing it; timely medical help at this point should not be neglected. Suicide is almost 100% preventable. We can be a part of this change.

Risk Factors

Dr Pradeep Deshmukh, Assistant Professor, Psychiatry

GMC, Aurangabad

The main risk factors for suicide are

• Mental disorders: Depression, Bipolar disorder, Schizophrenia, substance use disorder (Alcohol, cannabis, opoid) etc

•Chronic pain

•A past history of suicide attempts.

•Family history of suicide

•Personality disorder

•Exposure to family violence, including physical or sexual abuse

•Poor support system, unemployment

•Influence of suicidal behaviour of family members, peers, or celebrities

•Romanticisation of suicide by TV serials, movies

•Fantasies about suicide eg. rebirth, atonement, revenge

•Recent loss of significant one

•Male gender, unmarried