Written examination for prison peons

Aurangabad, Dec 7:

The deputy inspector general of prisons, issued an advertisement in the year 2019 for recruitment of 76 prison peons in Aurangabad division. The examination will be held on December 11, 2021 from 3 pm to 4.30 pm at various examination centers.

The hall tickets for the examination have been made available to the candidates on their e-mail id and portal https://mahapolicerc.mahaitexam.in from December 7. The candidates who have not downloaded their hall ticket, should download it from the portal.

The candidates should be present at the designated examination centers along with the hall ticket and ID cards on time. In case of any difficulty in obtaining the hall tickets, candidates can call on 9699792230, 8999783728, 9309868270 or 0240-2240500.