'Yes I'm Guilty' selected for Kathayan Chashak

Aurangabad, Dec 8:

Aurangabad's writer and director Satyajit Kharkar's screenplay “Yes I'm Guilty” has been selected for the Zee Talkies Marathi sponsored 'Zee Talkies Kathayan Chashak 2021' screenplay competition held for new age writers. Five screenplays were selected from more than a thousand screenplays in this open competition. Kharkar's screenplay is based on a medico-legal theme and deals with the issue of motherhood in modern women. Well known playwright Sanjay Pawar, film director and screenwriter Gajendra Ahire and film director Sanjay Patil acted as judges for this competition.