Youth arrested for defaming hapless girl on social media

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The Aurangabad rural cyber police arrested a youth forcing a girl for marriage, blackmailing, and defaming her by posting her objectionable photos on social media.

The girl had a stepmother, and her father is suffering from paralysis. Taking advantage this hapless situation, a youth Rahul Raju Roy (22, Pusad, Yeotmal, presently living at Garkheda, Hanumannagar), developed nearness and gained the confidence of the girl, living in the same locality.

He took some photographs with her and later forced her to marry him. When she refused, he blackmailed her and defamed her by posting her photos on social by creating a fake account in her name. As he used to post the photos frequently, the girl approached the rural cyber police and lodged a complaint.

During a technical investigation, it was cleared that Rahul used to post the photos to defame her. The police team, including PI Ashok Ghuge, constable Kailas Kamthe, Sandeep Varpe, Ravindra Lokhande, Nitin Jadhav, Yogesh Moim, Savita Jaybhaye, Lakhan Pachole, Yogesh Darwante, Gajanan Bansod, Mukesh Wagh, Rupali Dhole, and others arrested him and seized his mobile phone.