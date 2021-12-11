Youth arrested for using unfair means in police constable exam

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

A youth was arrested for using unfair means and copying during the Prison Police Constable Recruitment Examination at one of the centre in the city on Saturday.

Jawaharngar police said, an examination for the recruitment of the 76 prison police constables was held in the city. At Jaibhavani Vidya Mandir, a candidate Sominath Vitthal More (28, Nirgudi Khurd, Khuldabad, Aurangabad) was misusing modern gadgets for copying in the examination. We wore a T-shirt below a shirt and a pocket was stitched on the T-shirt in which, he kept mobile phone, master card with blue tooth connector device and a makhi earphone in his ear. He was getting answers of the questions in the centre from some other places. The invigilator Anjana Bhise got suspicious about his acitivity and searched him and these devices were found with him. He was handed over to the police and a case has been registered in Jawaharnagar police station. Under the guidance of PI Santosh Patil, PSI Ajit Dagadkhair is further investigating the case.