Youth brutally murdered at Hanumannagar over old rivalry

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

A youth was brutally murdered with a knife, rods, sticks and tile pieces at Lane No. 2, at Hanumannagar on Sunday at around 9.30 pm. The police have arrested a woman, her two sons, and their friends. The deceased has been identified as Akash Rupchand Rajput (21, Ajinkyanagar, Vijay Chowk area). The accused are Ganesh Ravindra Tanpure (19), Rishikesh Ravindra Tanpure (21), Mangal Ravindra Tanpure (40, Sandeep Trimbak Jadhav (45), and Rahul Yuvraj Pawar (24, Hanumannagar).

Two days back, Ganesh Tanpure quarreled with deceased Akash’s friend and Akash, on this day, was out of the station. When he returned, he went to Hanumannagar to resolve the issue with Ganesh, but a dispute arose between them but was intervened by some. On Sunday, at around 9.30 pm, Akash and his friend Sagar Keshbhat went to Hanumannagar from Vijaynagar. While returning on the motorcycle, they were restricted by Mangal, Ganesh, Rishikesh, Rahul, and Sandeep and attacked him with a knife, rods, sticks and tiles. His friend Sagar fled, but Akash was severely injured. Akash cried for help, but no one came to his rescue as the Tanpure family had created terror in this area.

He was lying unconscious on the spot for around half an hour. The Pundliknagar police, on receiving the information, rushed to the spot and took injured Akash to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he died in the wee hours while undergoing treatment. Tanpure family has terrorized the people in the Hanumannagar area. Four cases of house burglary and thefts have been registered against Ganesh, while one case each of theft and fight has been registered against accused Rishikesh. A case of illegal flesh trade is registered against their mother Mangal, the sources said.

Deceased Akash was a second-year B.Sc student. As the college was closed due to lockdown, he was doing the carpentry and helped his family financially. He is a native of a village at Dhule. Pundliknagar API Ghansham Sonawane and others went to the GMCH and met Akash. He told the name of all the accused in the presence of his brother Pravin Rupchand Rathod. A case was registered based on Pravin's complaint, while all the accused have been arrested.