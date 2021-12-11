Youth commits suicide

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

A 29 years old youth committed suicide by hanging himself at his house at Dwarkanagar in Padegaon area. The incident came to light on Saturday morning while the deceased has been identified as Ganesh Popatrao Borade. He was an electrician. He was married two years back and has a six months daughter.

On Saturday morning, he was alone at house and all the family members had gone out. He hanged himself with a saree. When the family members came to know about the incident, he was immediately rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case has been registered at Cantonment police station while constable Prabhavati Gaikwad is further investigating the case.