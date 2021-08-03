Youth commits suicide

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

Vishal Gautam Sable (25), a resident of Ashoknagar, Sindhiban colony, committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling at his home on Monday. According to police, Vishal was addicted to alcohol. Out of frustration, he hanged himself in his house. As soon as the matter came to light, his relatives rushed him to government medical college and hospital. Doctors at the casualty ward declared Vishal dead on arrival. The reason for the suicide is unknown. A case of accidental death has been registered in the MIDC Cidco police station and constable Sheikh Arshad is further investigating the case.