Youth commits suicide

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

A youth, fed up with illness, ended his life by grabbing an electric wire. The incident took place at Vadod Budruk (Khultabad) on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Pawan Manohar Neel (26). According to information, Pawan had been suffering from illness for a year and a half. Despite repeated visits to the hospital, his health was not improving. Hence on Wednesday, Pawan touched the electric wire passing from near the well of farmer Sukhdev Chavan. The nearby farmers immediately informed the police patil Sulbha Gire. She informed the Bazar Sawangi police about the incident. Constable Vinod Bighaut, Yogesh Nade and Santosh Pund rushed to the spot and admitted Pawan in the primary health center with the help of villagers. Medical officer Dr S Meher announced Pawan dean on arrival. It is learned that Pawan had tried to commit suicide by consuming poison a few days back. But fortunately he had survived the incident.