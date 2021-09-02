Youth commits suicide

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

A 25-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree at the Amsari in Sillod tehsil. The incident came to the fore on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Ramesh Taral (25, Amsari, Sillod), who hanged himself to a mango tree. A villager Sonaji Taral informed about the suicide at the Ajanta police station. The reason for suicide was not known.

A case of accidental death has been registered while constable Baba Chavan and Sandeep Jadhav are further investigating the case.