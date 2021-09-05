Youth commits suicide

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

A 23 years old youth committed suicide by consuming poison on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Amol Chandrabhan Jadhav (Eklahara, Gangapur). When his family members realized about it, he was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Saturday at around 9.30 pm. A case has been registered in the Waluj police station.