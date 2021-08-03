Youth commits suicide in Harsul

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

A labourer committed suicide by himself to a tree in a field in Harsul area on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Dharmaraj Ratan Sonwane (35, Ambar Hill). According to police, few people noticed the body hanging from a tree in a field belonging to Sundar Shankar Harne on Tuesday afternoon. Harsul police rushed to the spot after getting the information. The fire fighters were called in to remove the body as it was hanging at a height. The body was then sent to the government medical college and hospital. The deceased was identified from the aadhaar card found in his pocket. A case of accidental death has been reported in the Harsul police station and constable S Mangate is further investigating the case.