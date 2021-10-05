Youth demands Rs 50,000 compensation to farmers, threatens to jump in Salim Ali lake

Aurangabad, Oct 5:

A young farmer protesting with a bottle of poison in the Salim Ali lake demanding Rs 50,000 per hectare to farmers was take into custody by the police with the help of firefighters on Tuesday afternoon. The youth was threatening to take a jump in the lake if the demands were not met.

Aurangabad district received heavy rains several times during the month. It damaged crops and farm land on several hectares. Farmers who were already in distress suffered huge losses. A young farmer and president of the Prahar Yuva Sanghtana Phulambri tehsil Mangesh Sable staged an agitation at Salim Al lake demanding Rs 50,000 compensation to farmers per hectare. He was sitting on a floating tyre on the water and was carrying a bottle of poison in his hand.

He threatened that if the demands are not met, he will consume the poison and jump into the lake. He also demanded holding divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar and district collector Sunil Chavan responsible for his death. Receiving information, City Chowk PI Ashok Giri and firefighters rushed to the spot. The officials counselled him and convinced him to come out of the lake.

He was then pulled out of the lake by the firefighters. Agitations and protests are banned due to covid. Hence the police registered a case against him in the City Chowk police station for protesting without permission and violating covid rules.