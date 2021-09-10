Youth dies after dash by train

Aurangabad, September 10:

A youth died after a dash by a train near Mhada Colony on Friday at around 3.30 pm. The deceased has been identified as Ajinkya Anil Kulkarni (23, Gadiya Vihar). A case has been registered at the Jawaharnagar police station. The police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and took the injured youth to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. It was not cleared whether he had committed suicide.